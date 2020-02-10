Apple said to replace Intel processors with AMD on future Mac devices

The reports of the switch to AMD emerged after Apple witnessed a decline in Mac sales due to Intel’s chip shortages.

The reports of the switch to AMD emerged after Apple witnessed a decline in Mac sales due to Intel’s chip shortages.

Apple could replace Intel processors with AMD in its future MacBook and other Mac devices, according to a report. The rumors came up after the macOS Catalina 10.15.4 beta code showed references to AMD’s APUs, TechRadar reported quoting a tipster. According to the @_rogame, the codes do not contain direct references to AMD but are Accelerated Processing Unit (APU), a combination of both CPU and GPU. Apple uses AMD graphics in certain MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro and Mac Pro models, but relies on Intel processors for all MacBook laptops and PC devices.

MacOS 10.15.4 Beta 1NAVI12_A0NAVI21_A0PICASSO_A0RAVEN2_A0RAVEN_A0RENOIR_A0VANGOGH_A0 😳 pic.twitter.com/qFBHg5L0q0

– _rogame (@_rogame) February 6, 2020

If references to AMD’s APU are something to follow, Apple’s rumored gaming laptop can be assumed to be powered by APUs rather than Intel processors. There is no certainty that Apple’s future laptops will have AMD chips in the future, although the tech giant is probably testing it. Reports of the switch to AMD emerged after Apple witnessed a drop in Mac sales due to Intel’s chip shortage, TechRadar reported. Intel’s 14nm (nanometer) and 10nm processor chips have been experiencing delivery problems since September 2018. The next generation of 10nm chips from the semiconductor chip manufacturer have been delayed due to production problems of 14nm CPU.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.