Apple reveals Mac design made entirely of glass

The new designs show Apple’s plans for a computer made entirely of glass.

Like the current iMac, the computer exists as a large slab, which houses both the screen and the components.

But, unlike any Apple computer that has been seen, that is a glass slab, presumably allowing the computer to remain invisible until it needs to be used.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

In addition, the screen curve could move, or could be completely folded, the patent suggests.

Some of the parts seem to be hidden in the designs: it has a separate support on the back, which would presumably keep the parts of the computer that could not be transparent.

(Apple / USPTO)

The new designs were shown in a presentation to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

read more

Such patent applications do not indicate that the product will definitely be made or arrive in any form such as those seen in the patents. But it does offer an idea of ​​Apple’s design process, which seems to be considering completely new types of computers.

While the images largely show a keyboard located on the bottom of the computer, another shows a MacBook sliding across the screen, suggesting that it could be used as a laptop base or as an addition to one of the laptops from Apple.

.