Apple officially fined $ 41 million for secretly slowing down old iPhones

There was already evidence of this in 2017 Apple had used software updates to limit the performance of older ones iPhones in an attempt to encourage users to update their devices. The updates had a lot to do with the hardware capacity of the older phones, but the lack of user approval was the focus of the controversy.

Apple admitted that the updates were trying to extend the phone’s battery life. However, this did not prevent litigation in California and Illinois from being brought forward. Over there FranceApple faced a criminal investigation after several complaints, and initial investigations began in early 2018.

France’s Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Protection and Anti-Fraud (DGCCRF) found that Apple’s initial lack of transparency violated its guidelines and imposed a EUR 25 million ($ 41 million) fine.

“The DGCCRF has indeed shown that iPhone owners have not been informed that the iOS operating system updates (10.2.1 and 11.2) they are installing are likely to slow down the operation of their device,” Apple said in a statement “committed the crime of misleading business practices by omission”.

As of iOS 11.3, there is also a section under “Settings”, in which the state of the battery and the loss of performance due to age are displayed. In addition, users can disable throttling if they so choose.

about age | Photo via PC Mag