Apple may launch a new “Apple TV” soon

San Francisco: A recent beta version of the tvOS 13.4 software update has pointed to an unpublished Apple TV model that the technology giant based in Cupertino may soon launch, 9to5Mac reported on Friday.

According to the report, the reference revealed a new Apple TV code-named “T1125”, while the current Apple TV 4K is named “J105a” and the HD model “J42d”. The letter “T” at the beginning indicates that it is an internal model.

The reference indicates that this upcoming Apple TV uses the same architecture as the A12 and A13 bionic chips.

The Apple TV 4K that is currently available uses the A10X Fusion. Therefore, an A12 or A13 bionic chip is a better upgrade.

Apple is also looking forward to launching a high-end Mac with an emphasis on e-sports at its annual WWDC developer conference next year.

It is the first time that Apple has entered such a segment. It is not yet officially known whether it is a desktop computer or a high-end MacBook Pro. Rumor has it that it may be an iMac.

According to the report, the computer may be a large-screen laptop or an all-in-one desktop that can cost up to $ 5,000.

Apple has actively entered the gaming industry this year. With the release of iOS 13 in September, Apple Arcade launched a game subscription service.