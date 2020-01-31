Apple Macbook Air 2019 in review: Now with True Tone, but the fan is still annoying

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD Graphics 620Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620, average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(127 – 132, n = 2) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average of the subnotebook class

(20 – 185, n = 283) Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620

557 (min: 546, max: 658) points ∼ 13% + 121%

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640 Average of the subnotebook class

(32-1051, n = 293) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(252 – 285, n = 2) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617

252 (min: 241.29, max: 254.07) points ∼6%

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(97.8 – 99.3, n = 2) Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average of the subnotebook class

(53.4 – 99.6, n = 260) Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(34.7 – 43.5, n = 2) Average of the class subnotebook

(1.28 – 105, n = 256) Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD Graphics 620Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

2907 (min: 2884, max: 2907) points ∼ 22% + 78%

Average of the subnotebook class

(534 – 4338, n = 98) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(1609-1637, n = 2) Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

6720 (min: 6704, max: 6767) points ∼ 64% + 51%

Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Average subnotebook class

(1014 – 7281, n = 98) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(3902 – 4458, n = 2) Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD Graphics 620Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

7874 (min: 7788, max: 7901) points ∼69% + 37%

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD Graphics 620 Average of the subnotebook class

(2062 – 9664, n = 98) Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(4504 – 5752, n = 2) Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

3840 (min: 3824, max: 3845) points ∼47% + 54%

Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD Graphics 620 Average of the subnotebook class

(743 – 4609, n = 101) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(2174 – 2491, n = 2) Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD Graphics 620 Average of the subnotebook class

(10.9 – 1584, n = 242) Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD Graphics 620 Average of the subnotebook class

(8.56 – 714, n = 242) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Average subnotebook class

(10.1 – 2761, n = 249) Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Average subnotebook class

(28 – 4526, n = 254) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD Graphics 617Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(1283 – 1283, n = 2) Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD Graphics 620 Average of the subnotebook class

(8 – 2379, n = 254) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD Graphics 617Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(311 – 311, n = 2) Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD Graphics 617Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(638 – 638, n = 2) Average of the class subnotebook

(12 – 2033, n = 254) Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Average subnotebook class

(0.021 – 30.3, n = 317) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD Graphics 617Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(0.275 – 0.275, n = 2) Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD Graphics 620 Average of the subnotebook class

(0.331 – 23, n = 312) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD Graphics 617Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(0.331 – 0.331, n = 2) Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD Graphics 620 Average of the subnotebook class

(0.22 – 2105, n = 327) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(182 – 182, n = 2) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD Graphics 617Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620, average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(534 – 534, n = 2) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD Graphics 617Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Average subnotebook class

(0.41 – 1816, n = 327) Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Average subnotebook class

(0.2 – 180, n = 327) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD Graphics 617Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(15 – 15, n = 2) Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Average subnotebook class

(0.35 – 63.8, n = 327) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD Graphics 617Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(10.5 – 10.5, n = 2) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD Graphics 617Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(1139 – 1139, n = 2) Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD Graphics 620 Average of the subnotebook class

(14 – 2564, n = 328) Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620

2034.83 MB / s ∼ 42% + 118%

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD Graphics 617Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(933 – 933, n = 2) Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Average subnotebook class

(50.5-2934, n = 328) Average of the class subnotebook

(1028 – 4957, n = 9) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Average of the subnotebook class

(2434 – 9155, n = 9) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Average of the subnotebook class

(2019 – 7670, n = 9) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Average of the subnotebook class

(90.2 – 99.8, n = 7) Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

92.6 (min: 88.1, max: 93.3)% ∼ 93%

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Average subnotebook class

(441 – 4427, n = 45) Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

1859 (min: 1817, max: 1946) points ∼15% + 56%

Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(1194 – 1215, n = 2) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average of the subnotebook class

(85 – 2840, n = 45) Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

483 (min: 453, max: 487) points ∼3% + 61%

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(286-300, n = 2) Average of the class subnotebook

(97 – 2859, n = 45) Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

543 (min: 510, max: 548) points ∼4% + 61%

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(322 – 337, n = 2) Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

144 (min: 141, max: 145) points ∼3%

Average of the subnotebook class

(53 – 349, n = 21) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

5809 (min: 5421, max: 5863) points ~ 20%

Average of the subnotebook class

(1996 – 10701, n = 21) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

321 (min: 319, max: 324) points ∼3%

Average of the subnotebook class

(71 – 467, n = 21) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

327 (min: 324, max: 329) points ∼3%

Average of the subnotebook class

(80 – 487, n = 21) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

241 (min: 237, max: 260) points ∼3%

Average of the subnotebook class

(0.45 – 622, n = 45) Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

5614 (min: 5609, max: 5895) points ∼19%

Average of the subnotebook class

(2063 – 10680, n = 45) Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

666 (min: 658, max: 682) points ∼3%

Average of the subnotebook class

(145 – 1477, n = 45) Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

634 (min: 632, max: 661) points ∼4%

Average of the subnotebook class

(129 – 1455, n = 45) Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

540 (min: 509, max: 5374) points ∼4% + 64%

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Average subnotebook class

(0.85 – 5656, n = 224) Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(291 – 329, n = 2) Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

5933 (min: 5706, max: 6048) points ∼ 18% + 96%

Average of the subnotebook class

(516 – 14847, n = 250) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(3028 – 3192, n = 2) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD Graphics 617Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

1541 (min: 1484, max: 1547) points ∼4% + 47%

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD Graphics 620 Average of the subnotebook class

(222 – 3726, n = 250) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(947 – 1047, n = 2) Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

1425 (min: 1373, max: 1435) points ∼5% + 53%

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD Graphics 620 Average of the subnotebook class

(208 – 3377, n = 255) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(845 – 934, n = 2) Average of the class subnotebook

(76.6 – 10115, n = 18) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Average subnotebook class

(1207 – 8637, n = 70) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(3102 – 3442, n = 2) Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Average subnotebook class

(511 – 9895, n = 70) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(3040 – 3187, n = 2) Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD Graphics 620Average subnotebook class

(576 – 9275, n = 69) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(3054 – 3247, n = 2) Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD Graphics 620Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

3986 (min: 3751, max: 3997) points ∼10%

Average of the subnotebook class

(443 – 10041, n = 277) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

11495 (min: 10969, max: 11750) points ∼6%

Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD Graphics 620 Average of the subnotebook class

(1484 – 22615, n = 277) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD Graphics 620Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

8102 (min: 7683, max: 8210) points ∼12%

Average of the subnotebook class

(1097 – 15768, n = 281) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

52597 (min: 52002, max: 53524) points ∼61%

Average of the subnotebook class

(10653 – 60106, n = 88) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

154251 (min: 153577, max: 157137) points ∼29%

Average of the subnotebook class

(19294 – 205860, n = 88) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

107906 (min: 107092, max: 109871) points ∼45%

Average of the subnotebook class

(16927 – 120507, n = 88) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

2193 (min: 2057, max: 2200) points ∼ 10% + 54%

Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620, average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(1426 – 1472, n = 2) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average of the subnotebook class

(252 – 6547, n = 371) Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD Graphics 620Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

5036 (min: 4849, max: 5132) points ∼ 25% + 52%

Average of the subnotebook class

(605-10696, n = 372) Average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(3311 – 3831, n = 2) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD Graphics 617Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

2379 (min: 2355, max: 2425) points ∼5% + 58%

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620, average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(1509 – 1572, n = 2) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average of the subnotebook class

(230-10699, n = 371) Apple MacBook Pro 13 2017

7360U, Iris Plus Graphics 640

2564 (min: 2512, max: 2599) points ∼7% + 57%

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2-LQN-00004

8250U, UHD graphics 620Dell XPS 13 9380 2019

8265U, UHD graphics 620 Lenovo ThinkBook 13s-20R90071GE

8265U, UHD graphics 620, average Intel Core i5-8210Y

(1632 – 1711, n = 2) Apple Macbook Air 2019

8210Y, UHD graphics 617 Average of the subnotebook class

(269 – 9381, n = 376)

* … smaller is better