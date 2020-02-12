Apple launches Swift Playgrounds app to bridge macOS and iOS Software Gap

Apple’s Swift Playgrounds requires no prior coding experience and is intended for students who are just starting coding.

updated:February 13, 2020, 3:36 PM IST

Apple has launched the Swift Playgrounds app for Mac as part of the company’s Catalyst app initiative, designed to bridge the software gap between its macOS and iOS platforms. The app requires no coding knowledge and is ideal for students who are just starting coding.

“Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for iPad and Mac that makes learning Swift interactive and fun. It requires no coding knowledge, so it’s perfect for students who are just starting. Solve puzzles to master the basics with Swift, a powerful programming language made by Apple and used by professionals to build today’s most popular apps, “the company said in a statement.

Swift Playgrounds is built around a collection of Apple-created lessons, using puzzles and an interactive 3D world. “Now you can let robots do incredible things with the code you write yourself. Learn to program connected devices such as the Sphero SPRK +, Lego Mindstorms EV3 and Parrot drones and see them come to life right in front of you,” the company added .

Swift Playgrounds for Mac is available in the Mac App Store and it is a free download.

