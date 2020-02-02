Apple iPhone 9 trial production starts, by mid-February hit mass production

However, the recent coronavirus outbreak in China may have an impact on Apple’s production plans and may delay some units by a few weeks.

Apple iPhone 9 or Apple iPhone SE 2

(Image courtesy of: OnLeaks / Twitter)

iPhone enthusiasts have a reason to cheer, because Apple has reportedly taken a big step toward launching the mass production of iPhone 9, which will be launched in March. To build up a large inventory prior to the official launch of the smartphone, Apple has ordered an early batch of 30 million units of the iPhone 9, the Chinese site MyDrivers reported.

According to the report, Apple could start full mass production by mid-February. The company has started pilot production to solve problems and ensure that assembly lines run smoothly. However, the recent coronavirus outbreak in China may have an impact on Apple’s production plans and may delay some units by a few weeks.

In addition to the iPhone 9, Apple is reportedly planning to unveil a redesigned iPad Pro, which will be equipped with the A13X Bionic processor and an advanced triple camera setup at the rear with a completely new 3D detection system. If there are previous reports, the new 3D detection system is expected to be even more powerful than Apple’s existing Face ID technology, introduced on the iPhone X in September 2017.

Reports also suggest that the tech giant works on tile-like tracking tags for months under the name “AirTags.” The new tags would rely on the U1 Ultra Wideband chip, which allows users to track items with much more accuracy than allowed over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. In addition to the aforementioned products, Apple would also have a small wireless charging mat and a pair of premium Bluetooth headphones over the ear.

