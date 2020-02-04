Apple has quietly launched a home repair option for select iPhone markets

If you need to fix your iPhone, you usually need to make an appointment in the Genius Bar first.

You go to the Apple Store, wait – maybe wait – and a representative may ask if you have backed up your device before trying to fix it or give you a new device.

This experience can take some time and put your patience to the test. However, Apple does offer a solution to this problem for iPhone users in select markets.

In some cities, the technology giant has silently introduced a home repair option, so you don’t have to queue up to look at your smartphone.

People with cracked screens in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas can require an agent to come to any location. However, there may be an additional “on-site visit fee” for MacRumors reports.

If you go to Apple’s Get Support website and report a damaged iPhone screen, you’ll get a window option that you can use to schedule a repair. The option is not currently available for other Apple devices, at least not through the company’s website. You also can’t let anyone drop by to troubleshoot your smartphone’s battery.

The United States contacted Apple today for details about the service.

“On-site service may be available at select locations,” the Apple website said. The service is offered by Go Tech Service, an authorized Apple service provider. The Apple website will walk you through setting up a date and time for remote repair.

MacRumors points out that appointments are not instant and some may not be available until the next working day.

Apple’s Genius Bar is open 7 days a week.

Apple is calling back some broken iPhone 8 devices, but there could be a catch

