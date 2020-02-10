Apple could launch iPhone 9 at starting price of $ 399: report

The Apple iPhone 9 is expected with a 6.1-inch LCD screen supplied by Japan Display.

Image for display

(Image source: Reuters)

Apple is expected to soon launch its much-discussed successor to the iPhone SE, which is likely to be called the iPhone SE2 or the iPhone 9. According to the latest report, the starting price of the iPhone 9 is expected to be $ 399 (around Rs 28,466). A report reported that according to their sources, the coming iPhone is likely to have about the same price as the first iPhone SE. The latest report emphasizes previously predicted prices by Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, who had stated that the starting price of the iPhone 9 would be $ 399. Apple launched the iPhone SE in 2016 for $ 399, but Apple stopped the device in September 2018.

According to earlier leaks, the iPhone 9 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch LCD screen. It is probably equipped with a fully active display supplied by Japan Display. The upcoming iPhone, the first device to be launched by Apple in 2020, has a single camera and an LED flash. The device may be powered by Apple’s A12 chip. The on / off button is expected to be on the right and the ring / silent switch and the volume button on the left. The bottom of the iPhone 9 is expected to be equipped with double speakers with a Lightning connection between them.

