Apple brings Samsung the crown of smartphone sales

According to analysts, the iPhone 11 helped Apple regain the crown as the market leader for smartphones in the fourth quarter

Apple was the top smartphone seller in the last quarter of last year and, according to market researchers, has conquered the crown from Samsung.

Apple shipped an estimated 73.8 million iPhones in the fourth quarter, due to the popularity of its latest models in the US and Europe, and cheaper mobile phones in other parts of the world, the International Data Corporation reported this week.

Apple, which has been under Samsung for some time, “is recovering due to cheaper iPhone 11 prices and healthier demand in Asia and North America,” said Neil Mawston of Strategy Analytics, whose separate survey last quarter also showed Apple is at the top.

South Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung shipped around 69.4 million mobile phones according to the IDC when it slipped to second place.

According to IDC analyst Melissa Chau, the Chinese smartphone powerhouse Huawei was still a strong player in the home market, but after the US sanctions, sales of premium models in Western Europe became strong.

“Given that the trade war has not yet been decided, Huawei will continue to face major challenges, and new uncertainties regarding the Wuhan corona virus could potentially affect not only Huawei, but all those who rely on the Chinese smartphone supply chain . ” Chau said.

Huawei shipped 56.2 million smartphones in the quarter, down about 7 percent from a year earlier, IDC reported.

According to Anna Ahrens, senior analyst at IHS Markit, Huawei faces headwinds due to U.S. sanctions that prevented the preservation of key components and software.

“In markets like Western Europe, the lack of Google services will make Huawei phones hard to sell to consumers, especially given that the company’s Mate series is positioned in the premium price segment,” said Ahrens.

Samsung remained the top smartphone seller last year, and the broader market is expected to see an upswing as 5G telecommunications networks are established and new smartphones are synced with them.

According to IDC and Strategy Analytics surveys, smartphone sales fell in the full year by around one percent despite an improving trend in the fourth quarter.

IDC reported deliveries of 368 million mobile phones in 2019, compared to 373 million a year earlier, marking a third consecutive drop.

Smartphone sales recover only moderately after a two-year slump: survey

