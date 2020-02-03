Apple Arcade – Best games, new releases and upcoming titles

For $ 4.99 (or $ 49.99 if you use the annual subscription) you can get instant access to a wide range of premium games, many of which potentially would not have been launched otherwise. Apple boasted that its launch line is 100 strong games. With so many titles on offer, it can be difficult to get a good read of what’s really available. We have a more selected list of the best Arcade selections in progress, but as proof, I thought about publishing a simpler list of all the games currently on the platform, as well as a quick note. in the genre

Let me know if you find it useful or not, and if you have any suggestions on what might be more useful. Most of the games we have tried so far have their own entry dedicated to the App Store that we can also consider linking at a later date, for example.

New Apple Arcade games

Updated as of February 3, 2020

What a secret! (Party / AR)

Apple Arcade Game Reviews

We started reviewing Apple Arcade games in five randomly drawn lots:

The best Apple Arcade games

Various Daylife (RPG)

Spaceland (Tactics)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Action)

Overland (Strategy / Exploration)

Neo Cab (Exploration / Narrative)

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (Action / RPG)

Mini highways (puzzles)

Grindstone (Puzzle)

Card of Darkness

Cardpocalypse (Card Game)

Cat Quest 2 (RPG)

Apple Arcade games list

Here is the complete list of games currently available in Apple Arcade.

Agent interception (action / driving)

Assemble carefully (puzzles)

Atone: Heart of the ElderTree (RPG)

Ballistic baseball (action / sports)



Battle Sky Brigade: Harpooner (Action)

Big TimeSports (Action / Sports)

Bleak Sword (Action)

Butter Royale (Casual / Battle Royale)

The Bradwell Conspiracy (Puzzle / Narrative) (R)

Card of Darkness

Cardpocalypse (Card Game)

Cat Quest 2 (RPG)

ChuChuRocket (Action / Puzzle)

Cricket through the ages (Action / Sports)

Dead End Job (Shooter) (R)

Decoherence (Action / Strategy)

Dear reader (puzzle) (R)

Discolored (Exploration / Adventure)

Dodo Peak (Action)

Don’t Bug Me (tower defense) (R)

Doomsday Vault (Puzzle / Adventure)

Down in Bermuda (Exploration / Action)

Nautical Dread (Strategy)

Earth night (action)

The enchanted world (puzzles) (R)

Exit the dungeon (Action / Platforms)

Explottens (Action / Side Shift)

Frogger In Toy Town (Action)

The Get out Kids (Exploration / Puzzle)

Grindstone (Puzzle)

Guildings (Adventure) (R)

Hexaflip (Puzzle)

Hot Lava (Action) (R)

Hogwash (Action / Party)

InMost (Puzzle / Platforms)

Jenny LeClue (Puzzle / Narrative)

Jumper Jon (Metroidvania)

King’s League 2 (Tactics / Action) (R)

Kings of the Castle (Adventure)

Lego Brawls (Action / Brawler)

Lego Builder’s Journey (Puzzles)

Life slip (exploration / narrative)

Realistic (Relaxation)



Multiple garden (exploration)

Marble: Chaos! (Action / Platforms)

Mini highways (puzzles)

Mental symphony (music)



Monomals (Puzzle / Action)

Mosaic (narrative)

Murder Mystery (Machine Puzzle)

Mutazione (Puzzle / Narrative) (R)

Neo Cab (Exploration / Narrative)

Nightmare Farm (Agriculture / Simulator) (R)

No Way Home (Action)

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm (Action / RPG)

Operator 41 (Tactics / Action)

Outlanders (Simulation / Exploration)

Over the Alps (Action / Exploration) (R)

Overland (Strategy / Exploration)

Pac-Man Party Royale (Action)



Modeling (puzzle)

Possessions (Puzzle)

Pilgrims (Adventure / Puzzles) (R)

Pinball Wizard (Action)

Projection: First Light (Puzzle / Narrative)

Punch (Planet Action / Fighter)

Rayman Mini (Action / Platforms)

Red Reign (Action)

Redout: Space Assault (Arcade / Shooter)

Rosie’s reality (puzzle) (R)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Action)

Shantae and the seven mermaids (Action / Exploration)

Shinsekai Into the Depths (Action / Platforms) (R)

Shock Rods (Action / Shooter)



Skate City (Action)

Sasky Sasquatch (Action)

Sociable Soccer ™ (Sports Management)

Sonic Racing (Action / Racing)

Spaceland (Tactics)

Speed ​​Demons (Action / Racing) (R)

Spek (Puzzles)

Spelldrifter (Card Battler) (R)

Spidersaurs (Action / Shooter)

Star Fetched – (Shooter / Tower Defense)

Stela (Platforms)



Star Commanders (strategy) (R)

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light (RPG)

Stranded sales (exploration / survival)

Super Impossible Road (Action / Racing)

Super Mega Mini Party – (Casual / Collection)

Takesahi and Hiroshi (Adventure)

Tales of Memo (Puzzle / Battler)

TangleTower (RPG)

Things That Go Gomp (Action / Side Shift)



Dye (Puzzle)

Towaga: shadow action

UFO on tape: first contact (action)

Ultimate Rivals (Sports)

Various Daylife (RPG)

Way of the Turtle (Action / Platforms)

What is golf? (Puzzle / Simulation) (R)

Where the cards fall (Puzzle / Narrative) (R)

Word Laces (Puzzle)

Yaga (RPG) (R)



Games announced but not yet available:

The Artful Escape (Action / Platform)

Beyond Blue (Action / Exploration) ( Soon 2020)

Beyond a steel sky (RPG)

Cash project (simulation)

Enter the construction (action / shooter)

Fantasian (RPG)

A Fold Apart (Puzzle)

Hitchhiker (Exploration / Narrative)

Lego Arthouse (Exploration / Narrative)

Little Orpheus (Puzzles)

Painful crowd (action)

The Pathless (Action)

Proxi (Simulation / Exploration)

Spyder (Action / Exploration)

Sinuous worlds (puzzle / exploration)

It seems that not all the games on the list that we found are coming to Apple Arcade are still available. Apologize for the confusion. We will try to reach the end of what is and is not available and update the list accordingly.

We will keep this update of the list as we hear about new games coming (or even going?) From the platform, but if you see something we have missed, let us know in the comments!