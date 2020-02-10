Applause for Sharon Choi, the translator of “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho

The award season is finally over for Sharon Choi – or, as you may know, the woman who translated for “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho when he was doing his press rounds.

With her quick talent for translations and appearances alongside Bong Joon Ho on various talk shows and on red carpets in the last few months before the Oscars, Choi, who has been trying to direct, has become a star herself.

Or as Bong Joon Ho put it in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “She’s got a big fandom.”

In the same interview, Choi admitted that it was “super scared” to do so much top-class press for “Parasite”.

“I’m just a big fan of this film and all the filmmakers. It was great,” she said. “It’s so embarrassing. But yes, it was great. “

Bong Joon Ho added: “She is perfect and we all depend on her. She is also a great filmmaker.”

Choi is a 25-year-old Korean who currently lives in Seoul, according to the Guardian. She studied film at college, Bong Joon Ho said at the weekend, and has worked with him since the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Backstage, the Oscar winner said that Choi was working on a script and: “I’m so curious about it.”

“Parasite” received four awards on Sunday evening, including the best picture.

When Bong Joon Ho accepted one of his statues on stage, he joked that he would drink “until tomorrow” to celebrate his victory.

We hope that the hardworking Choi also has a drink.