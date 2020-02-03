Applause: clapping gray seals to communicate, attracting potential partners, revealing study

In recordings made by marine biologist Dr. Ben Burville of the University of Newcastle, wild gray seals can be seen using the sounds of their front flippers to communicate with each other.



People communicate by speaking, by expressions or gestures.

But unlike humans, animals communicate by producing sounds or other means.

Scientists have for the first time revealed that seals interact by clapping.

In general, marine mammals give the message by calling and whistling several times.

In recordings made by marine biologist Dr. Ben Burville of the University of Newcastle, wild gray seals can be seen using the sounds of their front flippers to communicate with each other.

Seals clap against each other under water to warn competitors and attract potential partners.

It took Burville no less than 17 years to film the behavior of seals under water, The Conversation reported.

The marine biologist had heard the clapping sound many times while diving with gray seals during their breeding season. But it wasn’t until 2017 that he realized how the sound was produced.

Researchers often confuse it with a vocal sound.

Burville got to know the source when he saw a great man clapping his leg-like flippers. He filmed this behavior while diving near the Farne Islands, UK.

Caught seals are usually found during animal shows in zoos and aquariums. However, gray seals do this in the wild and on their own initiative.

Sounds produced by blows are high-frequency and can cut through the background noise.

Apart from gray seals, no other water mammal is known to communicate by clapping. This study shows that there is much to discover about marine life.

