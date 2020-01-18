The previous image (Image: Veal Tuesday)

Cleaning glass and shiny surfaces is one of the most annoying tasks when it comes to cleaning your home.

Even if you manage to remove the lime and grime marks in general, you should still try to get rid of any streaks you made during cleaning.

However, Mrs. Hinch’s cleaning army is here once again with her brilliant tricks, and this time it is something you probably already have.

In Ms. Hinch Cleaning Tips’ Facebook group, the most popular trick at this time is to use chrome and glass tea to clean.

Tuesday Veal recently shared that he uses tea to clean shiny surfaces, and the results are surprising.

Dukinfield’s 29-year-old trainee teacher, Greater Manchester, posted photos of her microwave before and after using the tea.

In the first image (which was cleaned with normal window products) the stripes are clearly visible, but in the second one I would never believe it was not new.

After using cold tea (Image: Veal Tuesday)

On Tuesday I told Metro.co.uk: ‘Recently we talked about using tea as a cleaner on Mrs. Hinch’s Facebook page, so I decided to give it a try.

‘My microwave has been a cleaning nightmare since we bought it, so I thought it wouldn’t be bad to try!

“Since then, I have used tea to make my plate, glass table, mirrors and windows shine!”

His post now has 1,600 likes, and members are commenting en masse on how it worked for them too.

All you need is to get a tea bag and let it prepare in boiling water until it cools. Then, put it in a spray bottle and use it as a cleaner, or soak a cloth and drain it before cleaning the surfaces.

Although you may be surprised that the tea can be cleaned like this, the tannic acid it contains is really bright to brighten things.

You can even open the bags in the toilet and let them soak before a discharge and a scrub, or use green tea leaves to clean the inside of your microwave and keep it smelling fresh.

Tuesday also recommends putting fabric softener and water in a spray bottle. She says: ‘Spray on soft furniture, curtains and radiators so that the house smells good.

“We have guinea pigs, so this is a great alternative to the spray air freshener that can damage the lungs.”

Always rely on Hinchers to get the best tips and tricks to make your cleaning routine easier and safer.

