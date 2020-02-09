Apologize to your late father’s grave, not to me – Adjorlolo to Elikem Kumodzie

The heated argument between the experienced actor Kofi Adjorlolo and the fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie does not end as soon as Kofi Adjorlolo can be seen in the Studios of Peace Fm, and throws sperm into the director’s eyes.

In an interview with Peace fm, Kofi Adjorlolo was dissatisfied with the advice and apology from Elikem Kumordzie after the director’s money saga.

A few days ago, Mr. Adjorlolo accused film producers and directors of failing to pay most of the actors and actresses after work.

While most of his colleagues in the industry supported his claims, the film director and tailor Elikem Kumojie used the problem to advise actors to get a day job and no longer depend on the money because it is a part-time job.

After several setbacks, Elikem Kumordzie apologized to Kofi Adjorlolo in another video.

However, Kofi Adjorlolo declined the apology and asked Mr. Kumordzie to apologize to his late father for his disregard.

“… you know I read something on the internet that they said you had to apologize to and you know what I said? I said go and apologize to Famous, your father, Famous Kumordzie at his grave because I served him and he loved me. When they told me about you, I said why, how? I didn’t want to talk … “complained Mr. Adjorlolo.

“I am so emotional … all I say is that they owe me something, I worked for them, they even showed the film all over the country, just give me my money … pay me, that’s all … you. ” Boy, you have problems, ”he said tearfully.

Source: www.ghgossip