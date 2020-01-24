Less than 12 hours before the resumption of elections in the Essien Udim local government region of Akwa Ibom state, the state-run APC Congress announced its decision to withdraw from the race.

He alleged a perceived bias from the electoral arbitrator, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

Friday evening, at a press conference at the party secretariat in Uyo, party chairman Ini Okopido said: “The APC has withdrawn from the new election in the local government area of Essien Udim because we are not satisfied with the conduct of the State’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). “

Okopido said that Senator Godswill Akpabio, whose candidacy was replaced by Ekperikpe Ekpo for the election of the Senate district, and Nse Ntuen for the electoral district of Essien Udim, will not participate in the elections.

He said the party had initiated legal proceedings against INEC for failing to assert Nse Ntuen’s victory as a member representing Essien Udim in the House of Assembly of Akwa Ibom State, as l had ordered the Court of Appeal.

“As a party, we have officially withdrawn from the new elections in the Essien Udim local government area. We are so unhappy with the conduct of the INEC in Akwa Ibom State and have withdrawn from the elections.

“As far as we are concerned, Igini showed an unprecedented bias against APC. He cannot give us fair assistance. We know he does not like the APC in Akwa Ibom state and if he conducts elections in Akwa Ibom, the party will withdraw. Igini has not been fair to us as a state, ”he said.

Earlier in a press conference in Uyo, the national legal adviser of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, and the chairman of the PDP electoral committee for the Senate district of Ikot Ekpene, Brr. Emmanuel Enoidem accused Senator Godswill Akpabio of making plans to rig tomorrow’s elections.

According to him, “Akpabio is determined to massively rig the elections for the benefit of his party’s candidates in the House of Representatives and in the House of Assembly just to deceive the world that APC is popular in its area of ​​Locak government .

“To achieve this, Senator Akpabio called on DIG Michael Igbizi (who flew on the same Ibom Air flight and indeed sat in the same seat with him yesterday) whose intention is to reconstruct the roles played by AIG Musa Kimo in the last election. “

Enoidem urged journalists, civil society groups and local and international observers to attend the elections in Essien Udim, adding “We advise them to come with sophisticated technological gadgets with simultaneous recording and transmitting devices during their tour in the different units. “