APC vs. PDP: Bayelsa residents are divided over Supreme Court ruling

Bayelsa Statw residents have responded to Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling dismissing elected governor David Lyon and his deputy Biobarakuma Degi-Eremioye from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Judges led by Judge Mary Odili were of the opinion that Degi-Eremieoyo presented forged certificates to the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to be sworn in as the winner.

Solomon Oru, an official, told NAN that the court’s decision was “not in Bayelsa’s interest.”

“Lyon didn’t even start with this sack, so he was denied the opportunity to hear the officials scream.

“The sudden judgment will affect the state’s socio-economic development,” he said.

Theophilus Amabebe, a former commissioner in Bayelsa, called for a review of the national electoral law to avoid a situation in which election certificates were issued and called up.

“There should be a more organized system in which a certificate once issued cannot be retrieved by the recipient.

“Let us see what will happen tomorrow (February 14th) and who will be sworn in as the real governor of Bayelsa,” he said.

Chuks Ekeonu said the dismissal of the elected governor is a serious matter that needs to be carefully considered before taking sides.

“First people chose him to power; They would have annulled the choice and asked for the bag to be repeated instead.

“I expect that the right thing will be done for the interest of the Bayelsa people who voted for David Lyon.

“How will the PDP candidate see those who have not elected him to power,” he asked.

Stella Ebiladei, a retired director, believed that the Supreme Court had done the right thing to release both of them.

“The reason for me why both were fired is because it was a joint ticket.

“For me, this will teach people not to fake results, names, and other important information about them,” she said.