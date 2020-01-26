The All Progressive Congress, APC, assured residents of Kogi State that Governor Yahaya Bello would focus on people-centered policies during his second term.

The party also promised that Bello would not take the citizens of Kogi granted during his second term.

The party gave the assurance while congratulating Bello on his inauguration on Monday for a second term.

APC also congratulated Edward Onoja as he takes the oath as deputy governor of the state.

A statement by APC spokesperson Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu on Sunday reads: “In the last election for governor, the people of Kogi State unequivocally demonstrated their implicit confidence. and his confidence in the governor, thereby renewing the CPA’s mandate led by the CPA. government.

“We assure Kogites that the governor would not take this sacred trust for granted and would continue to clean up the rot left by the old PDP administrations and galvanize state resources to elevate the state of confluence and take it to the next level .

“Our great party is confident that the administration led by Governor Bello will justify the overwhelming re-election mandate entrusted to the administration by the good people of Kogi State, by redoubling efforts to exploit the massive potentials of the State and bring people-centered development to the state. “