APC crisis: I am not fighting against my party members – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has responded to the alleged clash between him and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The alleged duel had threatened to exclude Oshiomhole from the party at the state level.

However, Oshiomhole insisted that he was never involved in an intra-party struggle and would never insult a member of the APC.

Oshiomhole spoke in Edo North after some members of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] joined the APC and said he would not fight his party members for working for unity.

According to Oshiomhole, he uses his energy to fight the opposition, not his party members.

He said, “The good thing about entertainment is that you choose the type of entertainment you want, but when it comes to rules, they’re rigid and even enforceable. I think that sooner or later everyone in the APC family will recognize the futility of fighting each other.

“I have never reduced the energy struggles within the party, I have never been involved and I will never be involved in intra-party struggles. I reserve my energy for the opposition, and as soon as they have rung for the competition, I use this reserve energy.

“I have not publicly or privately combated or abused an APC leader or member, ACN leader or member, AC leader or member.

“It doesn’t mean that a few people didn’t do what I didn’t like, but I also realized that we are people and it is my responsibility as a leader to identify these people, bring them, convince them, be careful Exercise where necessary and show how to go forward. “

However, the APC’s national leader admitted there was internal strife within the party.

Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, remembered how some of the party’s members burned cars at Benin Airport to prevent an airplane from landing on which he was inside.

However, the APC chair has criticized the party’s unity.

He added: “There must be disagreements, there must be competitions, there must be legitimate disagreements about how to get there.

“You know, we had such an incident in Benin when some people decided to buy unused vehicles, put them on the street and burn the asphalt on the airport road just because they didn’t want me to end up in Benin. What was the purpose of my coming? to include more people in our group.

“My language has always been that our doors were open. Let people who share our ideology come to us if they enjoy all privileges. We have always received people from PDP and my message is the same and will remain the same whether I am chairman or not. “