APC chairman defective to PDP

Eight of the fourteen chairmen of the Regional Council of Local Government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of Zamfara have joined the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement signed by Zailani Bappa, special advisor (media) to Governor Bello Matawalle, announced this on Saturday.

He announced that the defectors included the chairman of the State Department of the Association of Chairs of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and the chairman of Birnin-Magaji Local Government, Alhaji Muhammad Umar.

Others are the deputy chair and chair of the local government of ALGON, Alhaji Salisu Dangulbi, and the secretary and chair of the local government of Bukkuyum, Alhaji Nasiru Zarumi.

The defectors include the chairman of the local government of Anka and the club’s PRO, Alhaji Ahmed Balarabe, the chairman of the local government of Kaura-Namoda, and Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi.

The head of the local government of Maradun, Alhaji Shehu Faru, and the heads of the local governments of Bungudu and Tsafe, Alhaji Abduaziz Nahuche and Alhaji Aminu Mudi, also dropped APC.

The announcement of the eight chairmen was the result of a meeting with the governor in Gusau.

Balarabe was quoted in the statement as saying that her decision to join the ruling PDP was “due to Matawall’s leadership style of restoring peace and quiet in all parts of the state within a short period of time.”