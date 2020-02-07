Apashe continues rollout of Wild Album with Tech N9ne collab “Insane”

Let’s just say this now: I can’t overdo how excited I am Apashe’s next album, Renaissance. And you should be too. After starting “Distance” at the end of 2019, a few weeks ago he published the predominantly Russian collaboration “Uebok (Gotta Run)”.

Now he’s back with what is probably the biggest collaboration of his career, and has taken Tech N9ne’s help for Insane. The title title refers to the title itself and combines Tech N9ne’s already crazy music style with Apache’s unique mix of classical and bass music.

The result is an off-kilter hybrid of bass and hip-hop that is as terrible as it is sonically impressive. Through all the different stages of the route it is getting wilder. Trust me when I say that this track fits the overall album perfectly, but you just have to wait and hear it for yourself.

Check out “Insane” by Apashe & Tech N9ne below.