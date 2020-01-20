AP Sources: Security Trial Targets Trump's Russia Advisor - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

WASHINGTON (AP) – A White House adviser on European and Russian issues has been placed on administrative leave pending a security related investigation.

Andrew Peek was accompanied by the White House compound on Friday, one of those familiar with his departure.

In response to questions, the National Security Council, the White House’s foreign policy department, said in a statement: “We are not discussing personnel matters.”

Peek, former deputy secretary of state for Iraq and Iran, has been in the position since November. His two predecessors in this position – Tim Morrison and Fiona Hill – both testified in President Donald Trump’s impeachment investigation.

Before moving to the State Department, Peek was a fellow at the Clements Center for National Security at the University of Texas. He graduated from Princeton University in 2003, received his master’s degree from Harvard Kennedy School in 2005 and a PhD in international relations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

Peek was a US Army intelligence officer who served in Afghanistan and advised the now retired General of the Marine Corps, John Allen, on a variety of issues, including intelligence and Pakistani aspects of the war. Before Afghanistan, he was a consultant to Sens. Gordon Smith from Oregon and Mike Johanns from Nebraska.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.