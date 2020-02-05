AOC blows Trump out for exploiting ‘SOTU prizes’ and claims that he is distributing cash to black Americans during rallies

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sentenced Donald Trump for his State of the Union speech and accused the president of turning the event into a game show in which color people are used as props.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, who did not attend the event personally in protest, was asked during a live session on Instagram about her opinion about the president who emphasized “so many people of color” during the speech.

In response, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said that the President knew exactly what he was doing – and that the tactic was being applied in full – shows a gap between the way America views the rights of white people and the rights of colored people.

“Trump knows exactly what he is doing,” she said. “Donald Trump has started to spend cash on black Americans during his meetings. This entire State of the Union was like a game show in which he handed out prizes and surprises and reality TV moments, and this is precisely his political agenda. “

The question to Mrs Ocasio-Cortez referred to a specific part of Mr Trump’s speech in which he highlighted an African-American mother and her daughter from Philadelphia, Stephanie and Janiyah Davis.

1/15

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez greets fellow lawmakers before the State of the Union address

Getty

2/15

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes part in an event with democratic congressmen

EPA

3/15

The democrat senator speaks during a press conference in the Capitol on January 30, 2019

Getty

4/15

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and fellow democrat Rashida Tlaib

AP

5/15

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Senate Chamber to watch two votes on January 24, 2019

Getty

6/15

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrives with Chellie Pingree at a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus

Getty

7/15

Ocasio-Cortez at Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

Reuters

8/15

New York State Assembly member Catalina Cruz with Ocasio-Cortez

AFP / Getty

9/15

Nydia Velazquez talks to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Reuters

10/15

Ocasio-Cortez casts her vote on Nancy Pelosi as chairman of the house

EPA

11/15

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez poses with a campaign worker during a stop in a whistle in the Queens district of New York

Reuters

12/15

Ocasio-Cortez outside the Capitol

AFP / Getty

13/15

Ocasio-Cortez after casting her vote in the 2018 mid-term general election at a polling station in New York

EPA

14/15

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez watches during a march organized by the Women’s March Alliance in Manhattan

Reuters

15/15

Ocasio Cortez looks at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 16, 2019

AFP / Getty

Janiyah, he said, is a fourth grade student who loves art and mathematics but has assigned a primary school. Mr. Trump their situation of attacking the governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, for vetoing a bill on school choice, and then told the child that she would receive a grant so that she could go to any school she wanted.

It has been noted that his characterization of Mr Wolf’s veto is somewhat or somewhat disrupted. A report by the Philadelphia Inquirer last year found that Philadelphia schools are surprisingly separated, even though other schools in surrounding public schools have become more integrated, despite the policy of school choice there that the Trump government supports. During the State of the Union, Mr. Trump stopped a scholarship program that would give tax breaks to private organizations setting up scholarships for religious or private schools, critics say that would divert money from public school systems, even if Republicans encourage the effort to improve choice.

In her reply, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said that Mr Trump’s speech showed that “the rights of people of color are constantly being negotiated, and at the intersection in politics in general”.

“When suddenly the rights of immigrants are controversial. Whether issues related to black Americans are controversial, but issues faced by white Americans are not controversial, and they are bread and butter issues, this is what is happening in our discourse, “she said. “And I think we should be very careful with this, because it is extremely well-considered and it is done with a very specific agenda.”

