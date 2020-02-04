AOC among Democrats boycotting the state of the Union because of Trump’s “lawless behavior and subversion of the constitution”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and several prominent democrats have decided to boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, citing concerns about normalizing the “lawless behavior” of the president.

Mrs. Ocasio-Cortez announced her decision to hold back on Twitter and said that she had not reached the decision lightly. In addition to her, congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has also indicated that she will not be present, along with various other Democrats.

“After much thought, I have decided that I will not use my presence during a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct and undermining of the Constitution,” wrote Ocasio-Cortez.

“None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it,” she continued.

