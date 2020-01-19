Founder of Perez Chapel Internation, Mgr Charles Agyinasare canceled out men who mistreat their women, emotionally, physically and mentally. He condemned them and called them “cheap and weak” men.

The father of 3 and husband of beautiful Mrs. Vivian Sena Agyinasare have made these crazy accusations because of the growing reports of husbands beating their wives to show their superiority or their strength in the house.

He addressed this question to his congregation which transformed the whole religious service into a cemetery (absolute silence).

He said:

“Your wife offends you, you cannot forgive her;” I will show her where the power lies “. And some weak men, your wife misses her words, you slap her; you are a weak man. Your strength is not not slap your wife; if you slap your wife, you are a weak man “

He explained that a husband’s strength is not measured by how ruthless he can be with his wife, but how he can always show love and affection even in the face of marital adversity.

He also educated men:

“You are strong when your wife has insulted you and you look at her and you can put your hands in your pocket and say,” Look, you can say what you want but I still love you “. It is when you are strong “A strong man doesn’t beat his wife, so stop being that cheap man, only cheap men beat their wives. Only cheap men.”

He mentioned men who emotionally abuse their wives. He totally condemned this act.

He said:

“Your wife insulted you, so you too insult your wife:” You feel “. A man, you insult your wife that she feels. Shame on you! I said what:” Shame on you! ” You don’t tell your wife; you honor your wife, you respect her. She feels and you want to make love to her, ”