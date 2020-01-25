Any canine or feline can be a Valentine at the Danville Area Humane Society

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

(Photo: courtesy of the Danane Area Humane Society)

DANVILLE, Virginia (WFXR) – As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Danville Area Humane Society demonstrates that trees and ornaments are not exclusive to Christmas.

On Monday, January 20, the Danville Area Humane Society announced on Facebook that pet owners could celebrate their fluffy valentines by purchasing a red or pink heart ornament for the refuge’s Valentine tree.

The animal’s name will be added to the ornament – which can be picked up at the shelter on February 15 – and the $ 5 fee will be donated to the April Hyler Hogan Fund to fund medical care for animals in the shelter. Anyone who purchases four ornaments will receive a free ornate white ornament.

As of Friday afternoon, the names of nearly 40 pets hung from the Valentine tree in the lobby of the Danville Area Humane Society.

If you are interested in purchasing a Valentine’s Day on behalf of your pets, you can submit an order via PayPal; send a check to P.O. Box 3352, Danville, VA 24543; or pay in person at the Danville Area Humane Society at 996 South Boston Road.

