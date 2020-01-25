Anxiety in Okorocha camp as Uzodinma appoints loyalists to key positions

There is an unusual calm in the Rochas Okorocha camp in Imo state given the first skeletal appointments of the new state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who did not favor his boys (from Okorocha ).

The former governor, who had previously given his aspiring infantrymen hope for his contribution to the emergence of the new governor, was surprised by the governor’s very first appointments, which included the government secretary to the State, the chief of staff, the attorney general and the chief press officer.

Our state correspondent reports that the former governor is now using political tricks to massage the governor’s ego, pleading for public acceptance.

Worse, its ALGON presidents who were suspended by the government of the immediate past and whose hope was rekindled by the emergence of the new governor, recently received the biggest shock in their lives when the governor ordered that 27 LGA local government councils are busy. by the directors of administration and general services DAGS pending the holding of local government council elections.

Although the new governor, Hope Uzodinma, admitted that the two factions of the party have now met, public reactions to the dominant powers of the former governor may continue to keep him at bay.

DAILY POST learned that there had been a series of warnings to the new governor of the Imo community to avoid Senator Rochas Okorocha and his deputies if the government were to succeed.

Meanwhile, it is said that the former governor, Rochas Okorocha, is pressing hard to integrate his boys into the next state appointments.