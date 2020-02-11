Anveeksha Jain (Cong) Election result 2020 Live updates: counting votes to start at 8 a.m.

Live election results status of Anveeksha Jain (अन्वेक्षा जैन) of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Babarpur, during the 2020 assembly in Delhi / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Anveeksha Jain has won or lost, is a leader or is behind.

(Live status indicates real-time status and may not match the detailed figures below, which may be slightly delayed)

Detailed results

Live election results status of Anveeksha Jain (अन्वेक्षा जैन) of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Babarpur, during the 2020 assembly in Delhi / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Anveeksha Jain has won or lost, is a leader or is behind.

Anveeksha Jain is a candidate of the Indian National Congress from the Babarpur constituency in the Assembly Assembly in Delhi in 2020. Her appeal according to the election statement submitted to the election committee is: salary. The educational qualifications of Anveeksha Jain are: postgraduate and 35 years old.

Her total declared capacity is Rs. 5.8 crore comprising Rs. 3.9 crore in movable assets and Rs. 1.9 crore as real estate. Her total declared income is Rs. 22.8 lakh of which Rs. 9.5 lakh is own income. Anveeksha Jain’s has total obligations of Rs. 3.7 crore.

This INC candidate stated 0 criminal cases registered against Haar in the election statement.

Candidates participating in the 2020 elections in Delhi are: Anveeksha Jain (INC), Gopal Rai (AAP), Zahid Ali (NCP), Dharm Singh (BSP), Naresh Gaur (BJP), Kali Ram (PPID), Prince Kumar (MEP), Sadeque Muniroddin Shaikh (TSP), Jakir Chaudhary (IND), Shivani Gaur (IND).

PARTY

VOICES DIRTED

TO VOTE%

NAME OF THE CANDIDATE

Follow the live update tables to know the status of Anveeksha Jain (INC) live election results in the Babarpur elections in 2020.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.