Anushka Sharma lights up our day in bright yellow

Anushka Sharma is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She is known for her stellar acting skills and her pretty smile and made the headlines when she married Indian skipper Virat Kohli two years ago. Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in Zero and fans are waiting to see her on the big screen. The actress has been inseparable from her husband since they got married and it seems that she also took a short break on the big screen. Earlier last year, the actress was on Fortune India’s most powerful women list and really made her mark in the industry.

The actress has been away from the big screen for a while now and was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. It has also maintained a fairly low profile, but continues to be one of the most sought after players in the industry. Anushka Sharma was recently spotted at the airport and, as always, forced the paparazzi with photos. She really adds sunshine to our winter in her brightly colored jacket.

The actress was dressed in black mom jeans which she paired with a white T-shirt. She added a splash of color to her look with a bright yellow jacket and there is no better way to ward off the winter blues than with a bright color. She completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses and socks and was ready to go!

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma would portray the role of a versatile cricketer and former captain of Indian national cricket Jhulan Goswami in his biopic. Reports also suggest that filming of the biopic should begin soon. For those who do not know, Jhulan Goswami announced his retirement from the WT20I in August 2018. Jhulan is known for his skills in batting and bowling (right arm).

