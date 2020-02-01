Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the prettiest couples in B-Town. The couple who is now married for two years never refrains from showing their mutual love. Be it your beautiful vacation or Anushka cheering on your husband in the stadium, his fans are amazed at how much they adore each other. Well, the good news is that you will have another chance to see your chemistry.

Yes, the duo released a nice announcement together and we have to say it looks pretty good. The announcement is for a high-end steel industry brand and you cannot miss the romantic touch given by Anushka and Virat. The couple is giving us new relationship goals and we are sure that the announcement will make you go crazy for the couple.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expect their relationship to remain “strong forever” in this new announcement

The announcement begins with Anushka looking at the photo of an elderly couple celebrating their 50th anniversary. Anushka is surprised to learn that their relationship is still so young, even after 50 years of union, to which Virat says he expects his relationship and Anushka’s relationship to be so strong. Anushka interrupts him and then says: “No, I hope he not only remains strong but strong forever.”

Virat gives him the most comforting smile that will make him smile.

Check the ad below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31bDhhQbGwc [/ embed]

When sharing the ad on social media, Virat wrote: “Sirf strong nahi, #HameshaKeLiyeStrong. I had a great time filming this ad for #ShyamSteel #flexiSTRONG #TMT Bars. ” And, honestly, after watching the ad, you’ll want to see them on the screen more frequently.

On the job front, Anushka has not yet announced his next project. However, she was seen dressed in the Indian Cricket shirt and is said to be part of a movie based on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. As for Virat, it will also be seen in an episode of Man Vs Wild by Bear Grylls.

