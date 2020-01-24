Anupam Kher vs Naseeruddin Shah: Why the ugly space between Bollywood veterans made the city talk

The ugly conflict between Bollywood veterans Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah has become the subject of discussion in the city. It all started when the latter launched rather derogatory remarks to Kher in a recent interview with The Wire. Shah was discussing his views on the controversial and controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). While weighing in on his opinion, he condemned film industry insiders who fully supported the government. During the conversation, Shah gave the example of Kher but his words did not get along too well with the star of the Mumbai hotel or his fans. Not one to remember, Kher responded to Shah’s comments in a recent video clip and that’s where the war of words got worse.

“Someone like Anupam Kher was very vocal. I don’t think he should be taken seriously. He is a clown and a number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can testify to his psychopathic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it, “said Shah. Kher replied via his official Twitter handle, adding that Shah should not be taken seriously because of his use of “ substances ”.

Kher said, “Although I never said anything bad about you, but now I will. You spent your whole life in frustration, after all. If you can criticize Dilip Kumar Sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, so I’m sure I’m in great company. He mentioned that if Shah got “a few headlines” by criticizing him, it would be his gift to him. Kher has finished his long video of a minute saying “And do you know what’s in my blood? Hindustan. Just understand that. “

Anupam is an honest, upright and self-taught man. I saw Kirron on stage when she did “Desire under the Elms” in 1971. She was a badminton player. I think she was champion of India. She is M.A (English literature) First Class First. Just like her sister Kanwal Thakur Singh.

While some came to defend Kher, others stood next to Shah. Swaraj Kaushal, former governor of Mizoram and husband of BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, criticized Shah for attacking Kher and calling him a “clown”. He tweeted, “This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man. You got married outside of your religion. No one has ever said a word. Your brother has become the Lieutenant General of the Indian Army. Don’t you have more than equal opportunities. Yet you are unhappy. “Comedian Kunal Kumra defended Shah to say the least. Republish Kher’s video on the microblogging site, he captioned the message, “Anupam ji, In fact, you’re high on the world’s most dangerous drug which is the desire for power. Kash aap is nasheeli padarth ki jagah wahi padarth lete jo Nasiruddin Shah lete hain. Hitler wanted power and I don’t think he ever smoked a joint. “their lively exchange? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

