Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sport

In the recent off-field drama for Antonio Brown, Florida police officers arrested his trainer on Tuesday as they continued to investigate the battery charge at Brown’s Florida home.

Brown’s trainer Glen Holt was arrested by police on Tuesday evening and, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, charged with a number of battery break-ins. The police tried to contact Brown, who is a suspect, but was unable to contact him.

According to the police, a driver of a moving truck claimed that Brown and Holt “hit” him. An investigation is ongoing and law enforcement officials expect Brown’s status to be updated on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon reports of a massive police presence appeared for the first time in Brown’s house in Hollywood, Florida. The incident happened just a week after the former All-Pro recipient abused officials outside his home.

The problem continues to be finding the recipient who was released by the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in 2019. Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus ended his relationship with Brown on January 16 and encouraged Brown to get help for his problems.