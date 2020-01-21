Antonio Brown's coach was arrested after an incident at the home of former NFL player Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police officers surrounded the troubled NFL star Antonio Brown’s house in the Hollywood Oaks Gated Community on Tuesday afternoon.

Hollywood police officer Christian Lata confirmed that Brown was arrested.

The arrested man was identified as Glenn Holtz, Brown’s trainer. The police did not say whether Brown was involved or whether he was part of their investigation.

“(Holtz) was subsequently detained and arrested for battery break-in,” said Lata.

The police tried to contact Brown, but even that turned out to be a challenge for the police.

“He was there, but unfortunately the officials tried to contact him and were unsuccessful,” said Lata.

During the investigation, a large Allied Van Lines van parked in front of the house. A technician at the scene took a picture of the truck driver’s stomach.

According to the Hollywood Police Department, six police officers were called home after someone called 911. The caller reported that there is a battery in front of the house at 3600 Estate Oak Circle, the police said.

“I don’t want my children to see famous athletes who make trouble, because that’s not a good role model for me as a parent,” said Brown’s neighbor Risa Chopp after learning that police officers were in her neighborhood at Brown because of trouble at home.

Nicole Jacobs, who also lives in the neighborhood, said she noticed that officials came to his home more frequently at the end of last year.

“I guess when the switch between him and the NFL suddenly happened, the public came into the neighborhood and then something happened at home,” said Jacobs.

The police continue to investigate and expect further answers the next morning.

Lata would not confirm whether there is an arrest warrant for Brown, just that it is an open investigation.

The wide receiver played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for eight years. He was sold to the Oakland Raiders last year, but was released after a confrontation with the team’s general manager. The New England Patriots signed him shortly afterwards, but they also cut him after just one game. Brown’s outbursts were enough that his agent Drew Rosenhaus recently announced that he would end the relationship under certain conditions until Brown sought advice.

The freelance agent, who grew up in Miami’s Liberty City and attended Miami Norland Senior High School, has an ongoing conflict with Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his three sons, the 5-year-old Autonomy, the 4-year-old Ali and the 2- year. the one year old Antonio.

Broward District Court records indicate that on January 15, 30-year-old Kyriss filed a paternity lawsuit against 31-year-old Brown to determine child support and custody.

Officials went home on January 13 when Brown Kyriss, a former Ohio teacher, accused of trying to steal one of his cars. In a video that Brown himself recorded and posted on Instagram, he can be seen exploding in front of two boys.

“You don’t drive Bentleys,” Brown said. “This is not your life.”

Warning: offensive language

Brown grabbed a clear plastic bag full of colorful penis-shaped gummy candy and threw it in the direction of Kyriss. He also insulted Hollywood police officers.

“Take her to prison,” Brown said.

When the police ignored his request, he became angry and continued to beat the police. In response, the department returned its donation to the Hollywood Police Athletic League 7v7 football program.

At the end of last year, Brown drove Kyriss out of the house. On December 14, he wrote on Twitter to Kyriss’ father: “Get your daughter. She brings the police to my home three days in a row. “

Come and get your daughter @geepak, she brings the police to my house 3 days in a row. When she’s blocked at my gate and tries to say that she stays here after she has stayed in hotels! You came here, Thanksgiving was with her in the hotel! You have her other two children, help her be her father !!

