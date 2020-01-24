Antonio Brown released on bail after breaking into burglaries and battery charges

Former NFL player Antonio Brown released a bond and left jail Friday, hours after being handed over to Broward County jail on charges of alleged assault at his home.

Brown got there just before 10 p.m. Thursday. He was seen walking with a man who was said to be his lawyer, who told the CNN WFOR affiliate that he had advised Brown not to make a statement but that he was innocent and would be acquitted .

Police have issued an arrest warrant against Brown in Hollywood, Florida, after an incident at his home in which he and his coach allegedly assaulted a delivery truck driver, authorities said on Wednesday.

The alleged victim told police that Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, “beat him” when he delivered Brown’s household goods, which he had stored in California, according to one complaint.

Brown faces a charge of battery robbery, robbery of unoccupied transportation and criminal mischief, said the Hollywood Police Department.

In court proceedings held by Brown Friday morning before his release, Broward County judge Corey Amanda Cawthon bailed Brown for $ 100,000 on the first charge and $ 5,000 for the other charges .

Brown will have to wear an ankle monitor, hand over his passport and weapons and have a mental health check in the next 10 days. The judge also ordered Brown not to have contact with the truck driver.

Brown allegedly refused to pay for the service

The driver of the delivery vehicle said he requested payment of $ 4,000 to deliver the household goods, according to the complaint. Brown refused to pay, and when the driver started to leave, he threw a stone which dented the truck and chipped the paint.

The driver returned home after his company told him that the former football player was ready to pay the remaining $ 4,000, plus $ 860 for damage to the vehicle and the driver’s overtime.

Brown paid the $ 4,000 but refused to pay the additional amount, and the driver got back into the truck to leave, according to the complaint.

Brown argued with the driver, got into his vehicle, and “started to grab and pull him” physically, ripping his shirt and causing multiple scrapes, according to the complaint. When the driver refused to hand over the keys, Holt grabbed the keys from the ignition and unlocked the truck, and Brown and several friends jumped up and started removing the boxes, the complaint said.

The victim said he suffered injuries, including scratches on the neck, shoulders and forearm, as well as a cut on the tip of his finger, according to the complaint.

The police arrived and Brown entered his house, closing the door.

Holt, 35, was arrested for the crime of battery robbery, police officer Christian Lata told reporters. No lawyer has been listed for him in the online court records. CNN’s attempts to reach a Brown representative were not immediately successful.

Brown without NFL team after rape charge

Brown had a tumultuous 2019 year that excluded him from the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ longtime star, the seven-time Pro Bowler was traded to Oakland in March. But Oakland released him before the start of the 2019 season.

The New England Patriots signed it in September, but three days later, one of its former off-season sports coaches filed a complaint accusing him of rape and assault in 2017 and 2018.

Brown’s lawyer at the time said the relationship was consensual, noting, “Mr. Brown denies every allegation in the trial. Brown also berated his accuser.

Brown played a game with the Patriots and the team released him on September 20, a few days after the complaint was filed.