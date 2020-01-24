Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

Antonio Brown transformed into the Broward County Authority on Thursday evening. While a judge granted him bail on Friday morning, ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe also instructed him to undergo a drug and alcohol test and a mental health exam.

Brown stood before the judge and after a long hearing, the judge set his bail for his release at $ 100,000. The judge asked Brown to receive GPS monitoring while his case was playing and to hand over his passport and weapons. After his release, Brown has to go through a drug and alcohol test and receive a Wolfe mental health exam.

The hearing takes place after officials answered a call to Brown on Tuesday. Law enforcement officers arrested Brown’s battery trainer and later issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest.

Brown has continued to be in trouble since his release from the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots in 2019. Hopefully, given his ongoing out-of-the-field issues and behavioral issues, this could be an opportunity for Brown to get help.