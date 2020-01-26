Although he was recently arrested and released on robbery and battery charges, NFL star Antonio Brown’s current job does not prevent him from returning to music. She recently shared a natural video viewing scene for her new song “Goals.”

Disgraced NFL player Antonio Brown has been making headlines for the last few months for everyone but football. After multiple run-ins with authorities, arguing with her mom, Chelsie Kyriss and her unpredictable and inappropriate behavior on social media, Antonio has now decided to return to making music.

If you follow Antonio Brown’s social media, you may have noticed that he was working on a rap career between attempts to return to the NFL. She previously made an open casting call for her song “No White Woman” – to which Chelsie responded because she claimed she was one of the biggest mistakes she had ever made, the former couple sharing three child.

In the slippery glance of the filming “Goals,” Antonio can be seen at the top of some kind of structure, wearing a football jersey, beanie and iced out chain, as his staff captures him in the background forcing him to .

He may need to take a break from the music a bit because a judge has strict rules following his recent court appearance. Potentially facing a life in prison if convicted of his charges, a judge ruled that Antonio Brown should attend a mental health examination within the next 10 days.

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

Likes0 Likes0