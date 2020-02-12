Anton Blidh will eventually replace Joakim Nordstrom

The Boston Bruins could soon have a nice problem as Anton Blidh is pushing to take Joakim Nordstrom’s job.

Since Joakim Nordstrom has an expiring contract at the end of this season and is undoubtedly aiming to raise his paycheck, the Boston Bruins have every chance of letting him go and joining Anton Blidh full time.

Joakim Nordstrom has played 39 games this season compared to Anton Blidh’s 5 appearances, but in these games Nordstrom has contributed 7 points of even strength, while Blidh is not yet off the board.

If you balance these statistics, Blidh produces at a rate of 0 points per game, Nordstrom is slightly better at 0.17 points per game. However, neither of them is on the ice to produce large amounts of points.

Both players are in the same areas when it comes to average blocked shots, hit hits and hits hit. Given the fact that the Boston Bruins are playing a control game on their fourth line, these are important statistics.

Anton Blidh develops his NHL game even further and it shows that Joakim Nordstrom makes fewer giveaways on average and also more food stalls.

There is also a slight difference in the way the two boys play, with Blidh much more likely to rush into the giveaways – without taking the risk, you can’t get the reward.

At the moment, the points that come for taking this risk have not quite arrived for Blidh, but if they have more time, they will, especially if the coach gains more confidence.

So far, the Boston Bruins have put a certain amount of trust in Blidh, and its short-term protocols are also comparable to Nordstrom. With more time on the Boston squad, he will continue to win Cassidy’s trust.

Do you want to hear your voice? Join the Causeway Crowd team!

Write for us!

24-year-old Anton Blidh is contractually bound to a very affordable $ 700,000 this year and next. From this point on, he is a restricted free agent.

For comparison: Joakim Nordstrom’s $ 1 million deal will expire this summer. He will likely seek an increase, much like his linemate last season, Noel Acciari, who had very similar totals in his contract year.

In this case, you’ll see around $ 1.5 million over three to four years, meaning that Joakim Nordstrom is under contract until his 31st birthday.

If you are the Boston Bruins, imagine imagining the potential wage increase versus Anton Blidh’s potential to take on the same role and allow Joakim Nordstrom to leave.

Next: How can the NHL make division rivalries a big deal?

The world of salary caps forces you to make some difficult decisions. Fortunately for the Boston Bruins, Anton Blidh makes their decision a little easier in the long run.

Statistics courtesy of CapFriendly and Natural Stat Trick.