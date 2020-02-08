Anti-CAA demonstrators, BJP Supporters Clash at Kolkata Book Fair

The two sides exchanged battles after West Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha entered the stable at the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair.

PTI

updated:February 8, 2020, 7:35 PM IST

Representative image.

Kolkata: A fight broke out between anti-CAA protesters and BJP supporters on Saturday, after a senior saffron party leader visited a booth at the Kolkata book fair here.

The two sides exchanged battles after West Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha entered the stable around 4:30 pm on the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair.

Some of the left-wing students surrounded Sinha when he visited the desk and leaned against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Police confirmed the incident and said a number of protesters had been detained. BJP supporters claimed that one of them sustained injuries in battle.

“The people have thrown them away (the left parties). We are not fools to allow them to steal the spotlight by engaging in a fight with them. Our fight is with the TMC,” said Sinha, who after the incident left the location. .

