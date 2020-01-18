Anthony Joshua meets Buhari in London [VIDEO]

Anthony Joshua met President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Saturday.

Buhari is in London to participate in the first UK-Africa investment summit to be held on January 20.

In a video posted on Bashir Ahmaad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s special assistant in new media, on the Twitter page, Joshua was seen prostrating during his meeting with Buhari.

Joshua recovered IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday night, while Wilder will defend his WBC gold against Tyson Fury in February.

Joshua has revealed that he is aiming for a ruthless knockout victory over Deontay Wilder if they eventually meet in a fight for the undisputed world title in 2020.

The two boxers hold the four titles between them, Joshua regaining his WBA “Super”, IBF and WBO belts in a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Wilder defended his WBC belt with a knockout victory in the seventh round against Luis Ortiz.

