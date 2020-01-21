Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in talks on uncontested heavyweight fight

Anthony Joshua said a “curved” offer could lead Deontay Wilder to an undisputed heavyweight championship fight.

Joshua, speaking to Sky Sports, also revealed that he had held meetings to discuss how to configure it.

WBC champion Wilder will face Tyson Fury in a rematch on February 22, while Joshua will defend his newly found IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Kubrat Pulev or Oleksandr Usyk, whose representatives he met with in negotiations last week.

“We had meetings. This same meeting with Usyk’s manager, we then had another meeting to potentially propose a solidification offer [a fight with Wilder] before they even had their fight, and before I have my next fight.

“Everyone wants Wilder to win because [a fight with me] is what everyone wants to see. Wilder has a big right hand, I have a big left hand. It’s a great boxing match.

“We had a meeting on this. It has great potential. I heard [Wilder and Fury] having a third fight lined up towards the end of the year, but we have to throw a curved ball into it.

“Something that catches Wilder’s attention as long as he wins so that he thinks about himself:” Even if I have a revenge clause, I’ll see how I can handle my contract, get out and fight for the undisputed championship, “said Joshua.