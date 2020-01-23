Photo: ClutchPoints

After missing the first 44 games in his rookie campaign, Zion Williamson made his New Orleans Pelicans debut with 22 points (8/11 FG, 4/4 3PT, 2/4 FT, including 17 points in fourth qualifying), seven Bounce and three assists and five sales in 18 minutes in the loss to the San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night.

Anthony Davis from the former pelicans shows what Zion Williamson is going through as a top tip:

“I think he kind of feels it. I definitely felt it. I just feel like if you are the first choice you have to win rookie of the year. I didn’t do it, lady (Lillard), but there is some kind of pressure that you have to feel under.

He doesn’t do it now because he hasn’t played in many games, but you still want to go out and perform. Obviously, the city of New Orleans has been waiting a long time for him to play. Good thing the city is behind him, the team behind him. I’m pretty sure the players are behind him too. So it will be fun. It will be fun to watch and see as it grows, ”Davis told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

