WINNIPEG – Anthony Cirelli scored his first career hat trick and Nikita Kucherov added a pair of goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning led the Winnipeg Jets 7-1 on Friday.

Lightning goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves for his 10th straight win, tying the longest winning streak in his NHL career. He won 10 consecutive victories from February 9 to March 5, 2019.

Carter Verhaeghe and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay (29-15-4), who just lost 3-2 to Minnesota Thursday night. Ondrej Palat had three assists and Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each brought a pair.

Cirelli, in his third NHL season, scored twice in the first period against goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck and his third goal went to Laurent Brossoit to bring the score 6-1 at 7:48 of the third. Cirelli had lost control of the puck but regained it and took a shot that went into the staff of Jets defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jack Roslovic scored for the Jets (25-19-4), which ended a three-game first leg with a 1-2-0 record. They are 3-3-0 in their last six games.

Hellebuyck was retired in the middle of the second period after allowing five goals on 12 shots. Brossoit replaced him and made 12 saves.

After a 10-game winning streak, the Lightning is 2-2-0 in its last four games. Kucherov has scored five goals in his last three games.

Tampa Bay led 3-0 after seven shots on goal in the first period. Winnipeg had five shots.

He opened with Palat ironing to a trailing Cirelli, and he slapped the puck through Hellebuyck at 9:27 am first.

A shot from top Jets scorer Kyle Connor hit a post a few minutes later.

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kucherov and Stamkos teamed up and entered alone on Hellebuyck, Kucherov recording his 21st goal of the season at 12:21.

Palat fed Cirelli again and sent Hellebuyck a backhand at 19:07.

Kucherov scored his 22nd of the season at 7:21 of the second and Verhaeghe made 5-0 at 11:10, sending Hellebuyck to the bench.

Roslovic passed Vasilevskiy after Mathieu Perreault intercepted a pass from Tampa Bay near the front of the net and fed him for a quick shot at 11:44.

Winnipeg outscored visitors 23-16 after the interim period.

After Cirelli’s third goal, Killorn increased the score to 7-1 at 10:45 a.m.

A goal from Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers with 3:20 left was denied for goalkeeper interference by Nicholas Shore.

Nikolaj Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets and the Jets’ Bench (AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar)

Winnipeg travels to Chicago for a game on Sunday. Tampa Bay is starting its all-star break and will not play until January 27 in Dallas.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 17, 2020.

Judy Owen, The Canadian Press