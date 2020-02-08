Antarctica recorded the highest temperature this week – Mother Jones

As you drowned in this week’s deposition, State of the Union, and election news, scientists sounded another climate alarm: Antarctica has just set a new record temperature. On Thursday, a historical peak for the continent of 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 Celsius) was measured by Argentine meteorologists on the Esperanza base, at the tip of the Trinity Peninsula of Antarctica, and beat the previous record of 63.5 Fahrenheit (17.5 centigrade) in March 2015.

“It’s a sign of global warming that is far faster than the global average,” said James James Renwick, a climate scientist at Victoria University of Wellington, at the Guardian. “It is surprising to have a new record that is fast, but who knows how long that will last? Maybe not that long. “

18.3 ° C! – new highest temperature registered for continental #Antarctica, yesterday at Esperanza Base, the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, 63 ° 23 ′ S; previous record was 17.5 ° C in 2015 also at Esperanza @SMN_Argentina; records started at the station in 1961, photo Nestor Franco photo.twitter.com/1qhbv0rDQj

– The Antarctic report (@AntarcticReport) 7 February 2020

This is how do I say it? Not good. The Washington Post places the news in its disturbing broader context:

The Antarctic Peninsula, on which Thursday’s anomaly was recorded, is one of the fastest warming regions in the world. In just the past 50 years, temperatures have risen no less than 5 degrees in response to the rapidly warming climate of the earth. About 87 percent of the glaciers along the west coast of the peninsula have withdrawn during that time, the majority doing so at an accelerated pace since 2008 …

“(This record) comes as no surprise,” wrote Eric Steig, a glaciologist who studies climate change at the University of Washington. “Although there is variability from ten to ten years, the underlying trend in most of the continent is warming.”

He says that this record is likely to be broken again in the not-so-distant future.

The news came just a few days after the European Union Copernicus Climate Change Service announced that January 2020 was the hottest January ever.