Antarctica reaches the highest temperature ever, while glaciers melt quickly

Temperatures in Antarctica have risen by almost 3 ° C in the last 50 years (Photo: Getty Images)

A record high temperature of 18.3C has been recorded in Antarctica, which feeds the fear of global warming.

It was registered at the northern tip of the continent’s peninsula at an Esperanza research station in Argentina and is now verified by the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The agency says that temperatures in Antarctica have risen by almost 3 ° C in the last 50 years, during which time 87% of the glaciers on the west coast have “withdrawn”.

WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis spoke to reporters in Geneva and said that 18.3C “was not a figure you would normally associate with Antarctica, even in the summer.”

Glaciers have been melting at an “accelerated” pace over the past 12 years (Photo: Getty Images)

Previously, the highest temperature on the continent was registered at 15.5C in March 2015.

The WMO says that glaciers have melted at an “accelerated” pace over the past 12 years as a result of global warming, giving rise to fears for the entire West Antarctic ice sheet.

This would cause the global sea level to rise by at least three meters, endangering coastal towns and cities.

Ms. Nullis added: “The amount of ice that is lost annually from the Antarctic ice sheet has increased at least sixfold between 1979 and 2017.

“The melting of these glaciers, you know, means that we have major problems when it comes to rising sea levels.”

Coastal cities are at risk if the South Pole continues to melt at this pace (Photo: Getty / davidtipling.com)

Climate scientist at the Australian National University Prof. Nerilie Abram has done research at the northern tip of the peninsula.

He told The Guardian that the area “heats up very quickly” and can occasionally be warm enough to wear just a T-shirt.

It is after scientists discovered that a gap under the British Thwaites glacier is much larger than previously thought.

If it had completely melted, the sea level would rise by two feet.

More: Surroundings

