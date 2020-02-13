Antarctic ice sheet melting 1,20,000 years ago Elevated sea level by 3 meters: study

The findings have concluded that with the growing climate change the rapid increase in the future can again take place on a large scale.



Representative image (Reuters)

Global warming and climate change are some of the most important problems in human life today. One of the biggest problems associated with climate change is a rise in sea level, which causes great concern.

However, this is not the first time that such a problem is worrying worldwide.

According to a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), an international team of scientists found that about 129,000 years ago, also known as the last Interglacial, the massive melting of the West Antarctic ice sheet led to an increase in sea ​​level. The team, led by Chris Turney from the University of South Wales (UNSW), has reported that the extreme ice loss has raised sea levels by three meters.

“Not only have we lost much of the West Antarctic ice sheet, but this happened very early during the last Interglacial,” said Chris, professor of Earth and Climate Science at UNSW Sydney.

To study the melting of ice and its effect, the scientists traveled to the Patriot Hills Blue Ice Area, located on the edge of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

Chris added: “The melting was probably caused by an ocean warming of less than 2 ° C – and that is something that has major implications for the future, given the rising temperature of the ocean and the West Antarctic melting that is today happens. ”

The findings have concluded that with the growing climate change the rapid increase in the future can again take place on a large scale.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.