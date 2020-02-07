Antarctic base records the highest temperature ever for the continent

The Esperanza base on the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula recorded a temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius (64.94 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest on record, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday.

Reuters

Last updated: February 7, 2020, 9:22 PM IST

GENEVA / BUENOS AIRES: A research base in Antarctica has registered the hottest temperature ever for the continent amid growing concern over global warming that has caused an increase in the melting of ice caps around the South Pole.

The Esperanza base on the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula recorded a temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius (64.94 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest on record, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday.

“(This) is not a figure that you would normally associate with Antarctica even in the summer. This beat the previous record of 17.5 degrees Celsius, which was reset in 2015,” WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis told reporters in Geneva.

“The Antarctic Peninsula … is one of the fastest warming regions on the planet. We hear a lot about the Arctic, but this specific part of the Antarctic Peninsula is warming up very quickly.”

The temperature was recorded on the Argentinian basis on Thursday.

Scientists believe that global warming has caused so much melting at the South Pole that the giant ice sheet is now about to fall apart. This would see a final global sea level rise of at least three meters (10 feet) over the centuries.

A WMO committee will check whether the temperature recorded by the national meteorological service of Argentina is a new record for the Antarctic continent. The record in the wider Antarctic region is 19.8 degrees C in January 1982.

“The amount of ice lost every year from the Antarctic ice sheet increased by at least sixfold between 1979 and 2017,” Nullis added, referring to images showing cracks in glaciers in Antarctica.

“The melting of these glaciers, you know, means that we have major problems when it comes to rising sea levels.”

(Reporting by Marina Depetris in Geneva and Adam Jourdan in Buenos Aires; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

.