Ant McPartlin smiling as he walks the dog in the middle of Lisa Armstrong's 'settlement'

Ant McPartlin seems to be ignoring the claims of a divorce agreement with his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, leading his sweet dogs for a walk.

The star of I am A Celebrity broke up taking the dear Labrador Hurley for a walk, which he shares with Lisa, as well as his adorable Maltipoo, Milo and Bumble puppies.

Sheltering for the cold weather, Ant smiled as he walked with his puppies and grabbed a dog toy in his hand.

He was also eager to help a passerby when he found himself in a bind, offering him a bag of poop after having forgotten his, with dogs very intrigued by the whole thing.

The puppies could not look away from Ant, with the presenter smiling at all three. Who can blame him?

It is the first time Ant has been seen since it was alleged that Lisa was granted £ 31 million in a divorce agreement with the couple sitting at a meeting.

However, Lisa then criticized the claims.

“No, a lot of nonsense AGAIN …”, he wrote in part regarding a fan who published an article citing the claims.

She also retweeted an article written about her denying the claims, writing: “I deny it because it’s not true …”.

A source had told The Sun that there was no acrimony in the alleged meeting, and that the couple could “move on.”

“Ant and Lisa agreed to reach an agreement and sign their divorce agreement during a productive and civil meeting on Tuesday,” the source said. “Ant made a very generous agreement that turns out to be more than half of everything he has.”

They continued: ‘He is delighted because it means he can leave behind what has been a very difficult chapter in his life and move on.

‘For Lisa, the beginning of a new decade gave her a fresh mindset. It has been difficult, but it is time to move on. “

It was also claimed that the makeup artist would keep the former couple’s marriage house of £ 5 million in West London and share the custody of their beloved Labrador Hurley.

Meanwhile, Ant supposedly “just wants to be happy” after the claims.

Ant and Lisa separated in 2018, after being married for 12 years, and the host is currently dating Anne-Marie Corbett.





