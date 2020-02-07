‘Ant-man and the wasp’ Deleted scene shows Michelle Pfeiffer as a wasp

A new deleted scene from Ant-Man and The Wasp shows Michelle Pfeiffer in action as the original version of The Wasp.

Ant-Man and The Wasp was released in the summer of 2018 and was the first successor to Marvel Studios for the shock that Avengers: Infinity War was. The film eventually told a smaller story and focused mainly on the attempts of Hank Pym, Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne to reconcile after the fall-out of Captain America: Civil War and to save Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne from the Quantum Realm. Eventually Michelle Pfeiffer’s character escaped and they lived happily ever after until Thanos called her and her entire family out of life. But at some point we had to see Michelle Pfeiffer in action as the original version of The Wasp.

As part of Marvel’s huge Infinity Saga collection, Marvel Studios has released a number of images behind the scenes and deleted scenes that were not included in the original Blu-Ray / DVD release. One was a deleted scene from Ant-Man and The Wasp in which Michelle Pfeiffer was shown in a flashback series such as The Wasp. The series shows digitally outdated versions of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Wasp and Michael Douglas’s Ant-Man stopping Ghost’s father from conducting his illegal experiments with the help of S.H.I.E.L.D. It is currently unknown why the series was cut.

Here’s a summary overview for Ant-Man and The Wasp:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’, a new chapter with heroes with the amazing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of ‘Captain America: Civil War’, Scott Lang struggles with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. While struggling to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he is confronted with Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must put on the suit again and learn to fight alongside the wasp while the team works together to unravel the secrets of the past.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and The Wasp stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “TI” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne and Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym.

Ant-Man and The Wasp is now available Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Infinity Saga Box Set via Comicbook.com

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe