Answer to Mystery Chart – Mother Jones

Here is the answer to this morning’s mystery map:

Incumbent presidents lose re-election if economic growth falls below zero in the election year or the year before.

Otherwise they win.

This rule has been 100 percent accurate for every incumbent since 1950.

Economic growth did not fall below zero last year and this year it will not fall below zero. This means that Donald Trump has a strong wind in his back and is hard to beat in November. I really hope that liberals are all aware of this and are willing to work out their guts, no matter how discouraged from time to time. This includes being discouraged because your candidate has not won the primary; because your policy does not get the priority you want; because things look bad in the senate races; because the polls sometimes show peaks in favor of Trump; and because of general anxiety about how things are going.

If you ever think about giving up, remember 2016. Until a few weeks before election day, Donald Trump looked like a real loser. Two days before election day, he looked like an almost certain loser. But he never gave up. And he won. Things happen. If he can do it, we can do it too.