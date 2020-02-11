Another wintry Wednesday ahead of the blog

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Another Wednesday and another chance of wintry weather. Last week’s snowfall below expectations. It should have snowed more, but the storm just didn’t come together.

It was certainly cold enough for snow last Wednesday, but the storm continued south and we ended up with just a layer of snow. This week’s storm is different. It looks stronger, but the surface temperatures are warmer and can cause large amounts of snow. That is why the forecast map for snowfall, later in this blog, will have a wider range of possible totals than we usually want to show.

Let’s talk about this week’s storm. If you look at it on a satellite and radar composite map, the storm will look great. It stretches from eastern New Mexico to western Arizona and extends from the border with Colorado, south of Mexico. You may notice the clear white clouds over West Texas. That is the moisture that flows north to the southern central plains, including Kansas and Missouri.

When we wake up on Wednesday, the moisture that is currently in the form of clouds over Oklahoma and Texas will flow into the Kansas City subway station. In the beginning there might be a bit of drizzle / snow mix, but the moisture is expected to be converted to all snow on Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday afternoon.

The surface temperatures are likely to become hot above freezing on Wednesday afternoons. But even if the surface temperature is above freezing, the air above the surface will be below 32 degrees, so it looks like Wednesday’s snow will be heavy and wet with large flakes. Below is the predicted surface map for Wednesday at noon.

The surface storm will be over central Arkansas. Heavy weather is possible in the warm sector, east of the low-pressure area and south of the warm front. In other words, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee can experience heavy thunderstorms with strong winds.

Further north above Missouri and Kansas, a large area of ​​snow is expected between Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening. And even further north is an Arctic front that storms into KC on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, possibly causing a flash freeze. This can lead to extremely icy roads, driveways and sidewalks. Here is a timeline for snow and cold air on Wednesday.

Wednesday 7.00 am to 10.00 am – Snow rises from the south to the Interstate 70. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s. North of the Interstate 70, cloudy, snow flurries, temperatures in the mid 30s.

Wednesday 10 am to 1 pm – Snow continues and spreads north to highway 36. Temperatures stable in the mid-30s.

Wednesday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Snow, perhaps mixed with rain, ending west to east across the area. The temperatures were stable in the mid-30s.

Wednesday 6 pm – 11 pm – A band of snow and falling temperatures. 35 at 18.00 falls to 17 before 23 hours Watch out for the flash freezing!

Because the surface temperature is close to or above freezing and the snow will be wet, this is a heavy forecast for snowfall. There can be a wide range of snowfall totals in the area and the snowfall totals can vary within a few miles. That’s why on the map below you can see a range of 1 to 3 centimeters of snow in and around Kansas City.

On the northwest side of the metro, muddy accumulations can occur between a layer of dust and even two centimeters of snow. South of the Interstate-70, as many as three inches of snow can fall on Wednesday night. Although the map below has specific numbers of cities, the map is really meant to show a range of possible snowfall over the entire area. A safe prediction for this event is 1 to 3 centimeters of snow.

What it comes down to is that snow is probably Wednesday and ice-cold air is probably Thursday morning. So let’s not focus on the amount of snowfall, but rather think about possible road conditions, especially Wednesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Here is a timeline of expected weather-related traffic risks.

Winter weather advice is effective from Wednesday morning and the advice runs until Wednesday and ends late Wednesday evening. Here is a look at current advice, watches and warnings that are in effect.

Yes, here we go again. Another Wednesday with another threat of snow and ice followed by an explosion of bitterly cold air. I will leave you with good news. The arctic air does not last long. The temperatures are above freezing by Friday afternoon and the highs in the 1950s by Sunday. That will melt our last round of snow.

